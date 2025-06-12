Sanibel Island Welcomes New Hotels, Restaurants Before National Seashell Day

On June 20, Sanibel Island, the Seashell Capital of the World, will celebrate National Seashell Day. The island boasts over 400 types of shells. The local museum holds an amazing half-million shells in its walls.

Standing alone in the U.S., the Bailey-Mathews National Shell Museum and Aquarium shows off shells and sea creatures. Their new "Beyond Shells Living Gallery" now lets visitors watch 50 sea animals up close.

On Wednesdays, shell experts walk with guests at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa. They point out hidden beach gems and teach about the rich coastal life.

Since 2022, new dining options have opened across the island. The Blue Giraffe serves meals next to Gramma Dot's, while Wickies Lighthouse, The Shipyard, and Bleu Rendezvous French Bistro add to the mix.

Sanibel Island Beach Resort sparkles by the shore, while Sundial Beach Resort & Spa and Shalimar Beach Resort round out the choices. Fort Myers and nearby spots now offer 80% of their usual rooms.