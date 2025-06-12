ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
It’s new, it kicks off this weekend and here is a sneak peek at Fort Myers Brewing Grouper Fest. For years, Fort Myers Brewing Company held a summer festival at…

Gina Birch
Row of canned Grouper Beers on a table with Fort Myers Brewing Co in the background
Photo: Gina Birch

It's new, it kicks off this weekend and here is a sneak peek at Fort Myers Brewing Grouper Fest. For years, Fort Myers Brewing Company held a summer festival at their facility off of Daniels Parkway.

Grouper Fest is in that same spirit but bigger and better. First thing to note, this is not a festival to celebrate Southwest Florida's most famous fish, but the brewery's popular beer of the same name. Mosaic Grouper Hazy IPA is the cornerstone of the new Grouper beer series.

Three cans of Mosaic Grouper Hazy IPAPhoto: Gina Birch

Mosaic Grouper Hazy IPA is one of the most popular beers produced at Fort Myers Brewing. It's also won some prestigious awards.

Mosaic Grouper was released in 2023 and patrons can't get enough. The beer that smells like mangoes has become the fastest growing beverage at Fort Myers Brewing Co. It a bit creamy fruity, an interesting and versatile beer.

I recently participated in a food and beer pairing at the brewery. The award winning Mosaic was great with bitter foods like arugula, also prosciutto and melon.

Click here for a fun video.

Fort Myers Brewing Grouper Fest Details

Food is a big part of Grouper Fest, in the form of food trucks. Dozens will rotate in and out during the festival that kicks off Friday, June 13th. It runs for three weekends, wrapping up on the 29th.

A smiling man and woman behind a Row of canned Grouper Beers on a table with Fort Myers Brewing Co in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

Jen Gratz-Whyte and Rob Whyte opened Fort Myers Brewing Company in 2013.

Another beer in this line-up is Red Grouper, a West Coast-style IPA that feels like the outdoors. It's a bit piney, a little more bitter but still nice and smooth. I liked the Crispy Grouper as an easy, all day drinker. It is light, a bit nutty and nice and fizzy like a sparkling wine.

short glass of red tinged beerPhoto: Gina Birch

Red Grouper IPA at Fort Myers Brewing has an outdoor feel, with some cherry and pine flavors.

Grouper Beer may be the headliner of the festival; however, patrons will get to try 60 different brews over the three weekends. In addition, more than 20 bands will be performing live.

If you attend Grouper Fest, be sure to check out the tap room and the creative entrance to the brewing facility, photo below. Because of laws unique to Lee County, where the brewery is zoned, windows for you to view the tanks from the tasting room are prohibited.

A smiling woman standing by a door that read's &quot;Men's Room, This is where the magic happens. Ask about scheduling a tour.&quot;Photo: Gina Birch

Jen Gratz-Whyte stands in front of the door that leads to the brewery tanks.

When you go to Grouper Fest, pack some chairs, it's expected to be busy. Try the complete line of Grouper beers in a tasting flight and have a great time at this well-established, local brewery.

