5 Unique Florida Getaways For Summer

Vacation time is here. To help you with planning, check out these unique Florida getaways for summer fun and for TikTok Tuesday.

Sometimes summer travel involves blow-out vacations. Other times they are low key. Whether you live in Florida or are visiting and looking for something else to add to your itenerary, these videos might just inspire you.

The photo posted above is Rosemary Beach in the Panhandle. It's part of an area in Walton County known as 30A and is one of the places mentioned in the videos below.

These videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down, watch from here, then plan your getaway.

5 Florida Getaways For Summer

Devil's Den

I have seen so many photos and videos of this place, yet I still have not been. What a lovely oasis this appears to be in the center of the state. The beaches aren't the only great bodies of water to discover in Florida. The springs are as well.

Crystal River

I love this area of the state. It's the definition of Old Florida. Crystal River and the surrounding area has some unique places to discover. Springs, manatees, mermaids...yes mermaids and they are amazing at Homosassa Springs.

More Florida Getaways For Summer

Zip Lining

Contrary to popular belief, not all of Florida is flat. I did some zip lining in Tallahassee, but it didn't look as intense as this does. Yes, ziplining in Ocala is a thing to check out.

Sarasota Hidden Gem

There are lots of fun places to visit in Sarasota. I love Selby Gardens, and you can't forget the Ringling Museum. Then there are the beaches with the soft, cool, quartz sand. I've never heard of this place, but it looks like a fun stop.

Four Fun Florida Finds