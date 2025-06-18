5 Top Weekend Activities In SWFL

It's officially summer, kids are out of school, and you might have guests visiting. Here are 5 of the top weekend activities in SWFL to keep you busy.

It's going to be a hot one so if you want cooler activities, consider supporting local theater and performing groups. It's the last weekend for both Fiddler on the Roof Jr. at Arts Bonita and The 39 Steps by Theater Conspiracy in Fort Myers.

Top Weekend Activities In SWFL

Juneteenth Community Festival

Juneteenth festivities take place Saturday in Fort Myers with lots of entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a Kids’ Zone and more. The day ends with a fireworks display. Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at The STARS Complex, downtown. Free. More info here.

Mighty Mussels

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels baseball team is home this weekend, hosting the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Get free tickets Friday if you turn in your used lithium batteries for disposal and recycling. A special section of the stadium will also be dedicated to local wedding vendors. The night ends in fireworks. Saturday there's a Blink 180-Deux Post Game Concert, a Blink 182 Cover Band. Sunday, kids 14 and under get in free. More info here.

Hooked On Fishing Family Day

This hands-on learning event offers techniques on casting, baiting and reeling whether you are fishing inshore or offshore. Also learn how to identify different types of fish. Arts and crafts for the kids too. All ages welcome, but best for ages 5-12. Collier Museum at Government Center. Saturday, 11am to 2pm. Free. More info here.

More Top Weekend Activities In SWFL

Summer Farmers Market

While many farmer's markets are closing for the summer, there is a brand new one in Cape Coral. Tranquility Lakes is hosting a Summer Market the 1st and 3rd Friday of June, July and August. This Friday it runs from 9am to 11am so you can stock up on local goods. More info here.

Grouper Fest

This inaugural festival takes place at Fort Myers Brewing Company. It's not celebrating the fish, although some might be served from local food trucks. It celebrates the brewery's award-winning Grouper Beers. Sample more the 60 beers over the course of the three-weekend fest. Enjoy dozens of food trucks and bands too. This is weekend #2 of the festival. Fun begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Free. More info here.