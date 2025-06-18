Florida Adds 11.4-Mile Bonita Estero Rail Trail To State Conservation Program

State officials just approved the Bonita Estero Rail Trail for Florida's conservation program. The 11.4-mile stretch cuts through Lee and Collier counties, marking a big win for local outdoor spaces.

"Thanks to the Acquisition and Restoration Council, the addition of BERT to the Strategic Managed Area Lands List Florida Forever Project provides the opportunity to tap into an important funding source toward realizing this community-transforming project," said Doug Hattaway, southeast region conservation director for TPL, to WGCU.

The Trust for Public Land negotiated a purchase agreement with Seminole Gulf Railway to turn unused tracks into public space. Local governments stepped up with money to back the purchase, showing strong support across the region.

At 130 feet wide, this path links major water systems. Streams like the Estero River and Spring Creek flow past the trail. Oak Creek and the Imperial River wind their way to the protected waters of Estero Bay.

This new section fills a crucial gap in the coastal trail system. Now people can walk from Corkscrew's wild spaces through Larry Kiker Preserve straight to Estero Bay's shores.

"The communities of Lee and Collier counties enthusiastically support the use of this unused rail corridor for conservation and a recreational trail," said Deborah Orton, who leads Friends of BERT, a local support group.