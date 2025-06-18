ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Stevie Nicks Announces 2025 Tour Dates Amid New Album and Haim Collaboration

Rock star Stevie Nicks added eight shows to her 2025 North American tour schedule. The expanded lineup now spans 17 dates from August to October. The added shows fill gaps left by…

Laura Adkins
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Rock star Stevie Nicks added eight shows to her 2025 North American tour schedule. The expanded lineup now spans 17 dates from August to October.

The added shows fill gaps left by canceled stadium concerts with Billy Joel. He stepped back after doctors found a brain disorder. Starting at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on August 8, the tour ends at Hartford's PeoplesBank Arena on October 25.

"New shows just added! Hope to see you out there," Nicks posted on Instagram.

She's also writing songs for her first album since 2011. 

During her induction into the Pollstar Hall of Fame on April 16, she shared that her forthcoming album will be her most autobiographical yet.

“I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life...They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men.”

Fans can buy tickets through Live Nation's pre-sale, starting June 18. Public sales start Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

New cities on the tour list now include Hollywood, Detroit, Portland, Sacramento, Atlantic City, and Charlotte. These replace four stadium shows with Joel planned for New Jersey, California, New Orleans, and Detroit.

The 77-year-old singer has sold more than 220 million albums. She made history as the first woman in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and solo in 2019.

Her only 2025 show so far was at the FireAid benefit in Los Angeles on January 30. She sang three hits: "Stand Back," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Landslide."

Fleetwood MacStevie Nicks
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Atlantic City Police Recover Stolen Heart Mandolin, Arrest Made in Instrument Theft Case
MusicAtlantic City Police Recover Stolen Heart Mandolin, Arrest Made in Instrument Theft CaseLaura Adkins
Beatles Members’ Kids Team Up for New Song “Rip Off” with Mantra of the Cosmos
MusicBeatles Members’ Kids Team Up for New Song “Rip Off” with Mantra of the CosmosLaura Adkins
Bryan Adams Announces 40-City North American Tour with Pat Benatar for 2025
MusicBryan Adams Announces 40-City North American Tour with Pat Benatar for 2025Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub