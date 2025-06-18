Stevie Nicks Announces 2025 Tour Dates Amid New Album and Haim Collaboration

Rock star Stevie Nicks added eight shows to her 2025 North American tour schedule. The expanded lineup now spans 17 dates from August to October.

The added shows fill gaps left by canceled stadium concerts with Billy Joel. He stepped back after doctors found a brain disorder. Starting at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on August 8, the tour ends at Hartford's PeoplesBank Arena on October 25.

"New shows just added! Hope to see you out there," Nicks posted on Instagram.

She's also writing songs for her first album since 2011.

During her induction into the Pollstar Hall of Fame on April 16, she shared that her forthcoming album will be her most autobiographical yet.

“I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life...They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men.”

Fans can buy tickets through Live Nation's pre-sale, starting June 18. Public sales start Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

New cities on the tour list now include Hollywood, Detroit, Portland, Sacramento, Atlantic City, and Charlotte. These replace four stadium shows with Joel planned for New Jersey, California, New Orleans, and Detroit.

The 77-year-old singer has sold more than 220 million albums. She made history as the first woman in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and solo in 2019.