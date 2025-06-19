Exploring Florida And The Quirky Solomon’s Castle

Walt Disney World is not the only place in Central Florida where you will find a castle. When exploring Florida, off the beaten path, put the quirky Solomon's Castle on your list of stops.

Florida is a big state with lots of tourist attractions and so many great places to discover with just short drive. Solomon's Castle is in a community called Ona in Hardee County.

It is the definition of in the middle of nowhere and getting there is half of the fun. You'll wind through Florida farms and back roads that you never knew existed.

I have heard of this place for years but never visited. Last week, a few friends and I took a Sunday drive. Our intention was to stop at places we've never been before, and the castle was on the short list.

After a few wrong turns and missed signs (seems fans of the place regularly steal them), we rolled through the gates. Click here for a short video.

Photo: Gina Birch The entrance gate to Solomon's Castle in Hardee County, FL.

Solomon's Castle was built by artist Howard Solomon who is affectionately referred to as the "DaVinci of Debris." Solomon upcycles and recycles all kinds of discarded materials, turning them into both beautiful and quizzical sculptures.

The Quirky Solomon's Castle

Photo: Gina Birch Solomon's Castle and boat by the moat. The boat houses a restaurant.

Most of the castle was built with old aluminum printing plates that brilliantly reflect the sun. There are more than 80 stained glass windows and similar features inside. Colorful stained glass is also found inside of the Boat in the Moat.

Solomon apparently always wanted to have a boat. It might be grounded, but it's a boat none-the-less.

Photo: Gina Birch The Boat in the Mote at Solomon's Castle serves food, casual fare.

Take a look at this view of the Boat In The Moat. See how low the water is. Now look up at the round windows outlined with red and green stained glass. That is how high the water rose during Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Dining At Quirky Solomon's Castle

The boat is not just another artistic creation of Solomon's. It is also a restaurant. In addition, there is more dining in the courtyard behind the boat as well as inside of the lighthouse building.

Photo: Gina Birch This lighthouse at Solomon's Castle also serves as a restaurant besides the infamous Boat in the Moat.

The food is casual comfort fare. Specialties include the Cuban (below), Reuben and BBQ Pork. You'll find everything from salads and shrimp cocktail to meatloaf and lasagna.

Photo: Gina Birch The Boat in the Moat At Solomon's Castle serves a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts.

Besides the castle and dining, there is a gift shop stocked with all kinds of interesting things. There is also a short along short walking trail.