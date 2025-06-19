ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
FSW Becomes First Southwest Florida State College To Get Purple Heart Designation

Rebecca Allen
Florida SouthWestern State College earned a Purple Heart designation — a first for Southwest Florida's higher education institutions.

The school has earned the designation of a Military Friendly School and was listed on the 2024-2025 'Best for Vets' colleges in the nation. FSW has also implemented new support services for veterans and military-affiliated individuals. Purple Heart parking spots dot the campus. A new Veterans Center opened its doors. These changes caught the attention of military officials.

Staff now train in special Green Zone sessions to better support military students. New military students pair up with peers who know the ropes, making the switch to college life smoother.

FSW joins a select group of schools nationwide with this status. Each one shows it has the right tools and people to support military students from day one until graduation.

