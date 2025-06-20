Amazon Shells Out $66.5M for Fort Myers Location, Plans Massive 3 Million Square Foot Hub

Amazon purchased property near Fort Myers for $66.5 million. The site will house a 3-million-square-foot fulfillment center close to State Road 82 and Interstate 75. Workers have started the groundwork at this sprawling spot.

"I help with the site selection for our facilities, and then help with the admin and permitting, and basically serve as the liaison between Amazon, the company and government and policy makers, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce," said Sam Blatt, senior manager for economic development policy for Amazon, in a statement to the Business Observer.

The online retail giant ships 5.9 billion items yearly across the U.S. That's about 16.16 million packages each day. Their shipping brought in $27.7 billion during 2023, up 15.6% from the year before.

Plans for Fort Myers started in 2020 during COVID-19's peak. After pausing in 2021, work picked up again in 2023. The public learned about the center in November 2024.

When picking new locations, Amazon checks customer needs, available workers, land choices, and whether building makes sense.