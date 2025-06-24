5 DIY Decor For 4th Of July

Getting you ready to celebrate our nation's independence, how about some DIY decor for 4th of July. Whether you are throwing a party or just want to show some patriotic spirit, here are some easy and inexpensive ways to do so for TikTok Tuesday.

These videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and watch from here. Have fun getting creative with these ideas, some of which can carry over into other holidays and soirees.

DIY Decor For 4th Of July With Pool Noodles

Flowerpot Art

Flowerpots look great on front porches, around pool decks and patios too. So, these aren't real flowers, but they look really festive. And they won't wilt from the heat by the end of the day or die by the end of the week.

Popsicle Banner

This one is so cute. Popsicles are a summer past time and so are the iconic Bomb Pops. They are the famous red, white and blue popsicles. Hang this around the pool, on your boat or anywhere else for some extra fun.

Getty Images

More DIY Decor For 4th Of July

Yard Art

If you take great pride in your pristine lawn, this might not be for you. However, it is a fast, easy and impressive way to show your patriotism. The biggest challenge might be finding the perfect window when your grass is dry so you can paint. It is rainy season after all.

Welcome Wreath

Wreaths are a great way to welcome guests. I know people who keep wreaths on their doors all year round. They just alternate them for the season. This is another fast, easy and inexpensive project that the kids can also help create.

Cool Candle