ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 DIY Decor For 4th Of July

Getting you ready to celebrate our nation’s independence, how about some DIY decor for 4th of July. Whether you are throwing a party or just want to show some patriotic…

Gina Birch
pretty brown puppy wearing heart shaped sunglasses, next to two burgers and homemade lemonade for DIY Decor for 4th of July
Getty Images

Getting you ready to celebrate our nation's independence, how about some DIY decor for 4th of July. Whether you are throwing a party or just want to show some patriotic spirit, here are some easy and inexpensive ways to do so for TikTok Tuesday.

These videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and watch from here. Have fun getting creative with these ideas, some of which can carry over into other holidays and soirees.

DIY Decor For 4th Of July With Pool Noodles

Flowerpot Art

Flowerpots look great on front porches, around pool decks and patios too. So, these aren't real flowers, but they look really festive. And they won't wilt from the heat by the end of the day or die by the end of the week.

Loading TikTok...

Popsicle Banner

This one is so cute. Popsicles are a summer past time and so are the iconic Bomb Pops. They are the famous red, white and blue popsicles. Hang this around the pool, on your boat or anywhere else for some extra fun.

Loading TikTok...
Dog licking a red white and blue popsicleGetty Images

More DIY Decor For 4th Of July

Yard Art

If you take great pride in your pristine lawn, this might not be for you. However, it is a fast, easy and impressive way to show your patriotism. The biggest challenge might be finding the perfect window when your grass is dry so you can paint. It is rainy season after all.

Loading TikTok...

Welcome Wreath

Wreaths are a great way to welcome guests. I know people who keep wreaths on their doors all year round. They just alternate them for the season. This is another fast, easy and inexpensive project that the kids can also help create.

Loading TikTok...

Cool Candle

I love this idea for so many reasons. First, it looks cool on a table whether you are inside or out. Second, there is no messy wax. Finally, it's an idea that can work for any season and any occasion. Just change out the sand colors and you are good to go.

Loading TikTok...
DIYFourth of July CelebrationsTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Cape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year Build
Local NewsCape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year BuildRebecca Allen
Collier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict Guidelines
Local NewsCollier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict GuidelinesRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee Hike
Local NewsCape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee HikeRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub