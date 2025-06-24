The Fourth of July is almost here and there are all kinds of local celebrations taking place. Here are some of the best places to see 4th fireworks in SWFL so you can make plans.

This list not only covers the traditional firework displays, but also community celebrations in general for family fun.

Fireworks In SWFL, Lee County

Here you will find a variety of celebrations and places hosting watch parties from downtown Fort Myers to the barrier islands and beyond.

Red, White & Boom Cape Coral

This annual party is a big one and it takes place at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge. There will be food trucks, live music and more. Trolleys will be running to help with transportation and parking downtown. Friday 5pm to 10pm. Free. VIP Boom Zone tickets are sold out. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Fourth of July Celebration

This big celebration is along the Caloosahatchee River and at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The Amphitheater features live entertainment and food will be available. It's free to enter but you will need to reserve a ticket and bring your own chairs and blankets. VIP seating is also available. You'll be able to see the fireworks all along Edwards Drive downtown. Friday 6pm to 10pm. More info here.

4th Of July 2025 At Sidney's Rooftop

If you want to avoid the crowds in downtown Fort Myers but still have a great view of the fireworks, this rooftop party at the Sidney & Berne Davis Center for the Arts might be for you. There will be food, drinks and live music. 7pm to 11pm Friday. Tickets start at $115. More info here.

Star Spangled Bonita

Bonita Springs big 4th of July party takes place at Riverside Park, downtown. It is the city's 25th Anniversary so they are pulling out all of the stops. The day kicks off with a parade at 9am. The rest of the festivities begin at 6pm. Not only will you get to see fireworks, but also a drone and laser light show. Free. More info here.

Fourth Of July Fort Myers Beach

The celebration begins Friday morning at 10 with a parade from Bay Oaks Recreation Center to Times Square. Times Square is also where you'll find more 4th of July activities including the fireworks display at 9pm. Note, the Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. until Noon and again at 8:30 pm until approximately 11:30pm. More info here including a variety of boat cruise operators to view fireworks from the water.

Red, White and 50+ Years Bright, Sanibel Island

The fun starts with cars rolling down Periwinkle Way in a morning parade. Events continue at Sanibel Recreation Center for a city-wide July 4th Celebration featuring food, drinks, snacks, swimming, crafts and much. 11am to 2pm, Free. More info here.

Freedom Fest, Lehigh Acres

This party takes place at Victory Town Center in Lehigh Acres. There will be live entertainment and activities for children of all ages. It's all topped off with a brilliant fireworks display. Friday, 5pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Fireworks In SWFL, Collier County

In Collier County, here are some of the best places to see fireworks and other 4th of July festivities.

City Of Naples Parade and Fireworks

This day of celebration begins at 9am with a parade. It steps off at the corner 3rd Street South and 5th Avenue South, then east on 5th Avenue South toward 8th Street South ending in front of City Hall. Fireworks are at the Naples Pier at 9pm. Free. More info here.

Marco Island Fireworks

The city is hosting a fireworks display from a barge situated off the coast between Tigertail Beach and South Beach. City officials warn they will be handing out tickets for illegal parking along the roadway. Show time is Friday at 9pm. More info here.

4th Of July Naples Princess Cruise

Enjoy more than fireworks on this luxury cruise. The cruise includes dinner, live music, and more. A portion of ticket sales go to Pathways Early Education Center. 7pm to 10:30. More info here.

Red, White & Groove at Mercato

There won't be fireworks but there will be lots of fun at this outdoor party. Enjoy a Fourth of July concert, food, drinks, giveaways and more. First 100 people get a lawn chair, otherwise you'll need to pack your own. Friday 6:30-8:30. Free. More info here.

Fireworks In SWFL, Charlotte County

Charlotte County is home to fireworks celebrations as well. Here are some of the places to find 4th of July fun for the entire family.

Fishermen's Village 4th Of July Celebration

The party starts at noon on this waterfront spot in Punta Gorda with live entertainment in center court that goes all day. Also enjoy lots of vendors, shopping and dining. In addition, the annual Freedom Swim starts from Live Oak Point. Fireworks begin at 9pm. Free. More info here.

Sunset Fireworks Cruise

King Fisher Fleet has multiple boats to give you a bird's eye view of the fireworks from the water. Departure is from Fisherman's Village where you will tour Charlotte Harbor at sunset and get a good position in the Peace River to see the sky light up at 9pm. More info here.

Fourth-Fest And Fireworks