ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Jon Bernthal is Back as The Punisher in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Lock up your criminals and hide your bad guys because Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is officially locked and loaded for the MCU. Bernthal, who is still fresh off the success of Accountant…

Yvette Delacruz
Jon Bernthal attends the New York screening of "The Accountant 2" wearing a black shirt
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lock up your criminals and hide your bad guys because Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is officially locked and loaded for the MCU. Bernthal, who is still fresh off the success of Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 movie with Ben Affleck, is also set to appear alongside everyone’s favorite webbed superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s the crossover you didn’t know you needed, unless you’ve ever daydreamed about Frank Castle giving Spider-Man a very intense pep talk involving grenades. 

Jon Bernthal is Back as The Punisher 

Bernthal first played the character in Netflix’s 2016 series Daredevil. He instantly became a fan favorite, resulting in him having his own spin-off series, The Punisher. Bernthal appeared earlier this year in the series Daredevil: Born Again, and again in the second season, scheduled for release in March 2026. He will also reprise the role for a Disney+ special about the character, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. 

As reported by Variety, Bernthal will also join Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Plot details about the fourth Spider-Man film are still kept under wraps, but it is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. 

Is it the Right Move for the Character? 

Fans are excited about this casting announcement. However, Game Rant theorized it’s not the right move for the character since Punisher is an anti-hero, and Spider-Man is a family-friendly superhero. Spider-Man movies’ ratings often fall in PG-13, while The Punisher has R ratings. If they will include a dark, complex, and violent character to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they will need to tone him down, which is not who the character is. Of course, the studio will not risk losing its PG-13 rating, since Spider-Man's target audience is young people. 

ComicBookMovie raises the same concern, especially when Bernthal’s “nonnegotiable” in reprising his role was “maintaining the character’s violent, R-rated feel.” 

Jon BernthalMCUSpider-Man
Yvette DelacruzWriter
Related Stories
Brad Pitt Talks About His First AA Meeting After Divorce From Angelina Jolie
EntertainmentBrad Pitt Talks About His First AA Meeting After Divorce From Angelina Jolie
Cruz Beckham Claps Back at Commenter Mistaking Him for Brother Brooklyn, Who Tried a Lot of Careers in the Past
EntertainmentCruz Beckham Claps Back at Commenter Mistaking Him for Brother Brooklyn, Who Tried a Lot of Careers in the Past
Problematic DC Star Ezra Miller Considers Coming Back to Hollywood
EntertainmentProblematic DC Star Ezra Miller Considers Coming Back to Hollywood
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub