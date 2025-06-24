Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Summer Nights

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Busch Gardens Summer Nights runs daily, now through August 10, 2025.

Busch Gardens Summer Nights offers summertime family fun, featuring extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, and the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala: North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. Guests can also enjoy the return of free beer, a new quick- service restaurant and full-service bar, and exciting animal experiences, including an all-new meerkat habitat in the Edge of Africa Bay.

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 6/23/25 - 6/27/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $200
  • Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens
