Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Summer Nights
Busch Gardens Summer Nights offers summertime family fun, featuring extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, and the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala: North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. Guests can also enjoy the return of free beer, a new quick- service restaurant and full-service bar, and exciting animal experiences, including an all-new meerkat habitat in the Edge of Africa Bay.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 6/23/25 - 6/27/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $200
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens