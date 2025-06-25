It's a busy travel weekend as many Americans are taking to the highways and skies in advance of 4th of July. If you are staying local, here are 5 spots for weekend fun in SWFL.

First, Friday is National PTSD Awareness Day, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Fort Myers City Leaders and wellness leaders are gathering for a 1.1-mile community walk for awareness. It starts at City Hall with a wellness and trauma recovery presentation at 8am. Free. More info here.

Weekend Fun In SWFL

South Cape Red, White & Booze Pub Crawl

It's time for another festive pub crawl in downtown Cape Coral. Dress in patriotic colors and attire and visit 11 bars and restaurants for specialty cocktails and appetizers. Walk from bar to bar or hop on an airconditioned limo bus. There will be prizes and special pricing for designated drivers. $25, More info here.

Naples Botanical Garden's Tasting The Tropics

Naples Botanical Garden is hosting its annual celebration of tropical fruits. Sample fruits from around the world, learn about growing fruit trees, watch live demos and enjoy live music, among other activities. Also meet local author Annabelle Tometich. Saturday and Sunday. 9am to 2pm. More info here.

SWFL Critical Mass Naples Ride

Decorate your bicycle in lights and more, then join other fun seekers in this monthly ride through downtown Naples. The ride begins at the Gordon River Greenway, winds through paths leading to Gulf Shore Blvd, then downtown Naples and a stop at Kaleidoscope Beer Company for refreshments. Meet up at 7, leave at 7:30. Free. More info here.

More Weekend Fun In SWFL

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo

More than 200 local, national and international tattoo artists are gathering at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers celebrating their craft. You can get tattoos on site, there will be a tattoo competition, vendors, live entertainment and lots more. Friday through Sunday. Doors open at 11am each day. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

Legally Blonde, Last Chance

The beloved Hollywood movie comes to life on stage in a musical version at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. The comedy runs through June 28th. Tickets and times vary. More info here.