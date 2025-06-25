ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Grapples With Surge in Crypto ATM Scams Hitting Local Residents

Law enforcement has tracked dozens of cryptocurrency machines across Fort Myers. Criminals target older adults through fake messages about court costs and toll violations. “It’s so easy to confuse them…

Rebecca Allen
A Bitcoin ATM is seen at the Clark Street subway station
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Law enforcement has tracked dozens of cryptocurrency machines across Fort Myers. Criminals target older adults through fake messages about court costs and toll violations.

"It's so easy to confuse them for a typical ATM machine," said Darla Bonk, Ward 6 Councilwoman, per Fox 4 News.

The police chief sees troubling trends. "Investigations are increasing, and it's alarming to us," Chief Fields said. The scammers start by sending texts that urge people to pay made-up fees at crypto kiosks.

Officials want strict control over these machines. Plans call for warning labels, special permits, and cash limits. Several council members want the machines banned outright.

Scammers hit two Ward 6 residents hard. "These people are, sadly, putting tens of thousands of dollars in there, $100 bills at a time, not realizing that once that crypto money is sent, it's gone," Bonk said.

AARP is trying to fight these scams with some protective measures in eight states. Their plan puts daily limits on cash, operator licensing, refund options for fraud victims, and clear scam alerts.

ATMBitcoincrypto
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Porsche logo is displayed
Local NewsPorsche Opens Fifth Global Studio Location in Downtown NaplesRebecca Allen
A young woman selects eco-friendly clothing and accessories in her stylish space, championing sustainability.
Local NewsRecycled Materials Turn Into Fashion at Lee County FundraiserRebecca Allen
Man's arm with an intricate black tattoo, another person wearing black gloves, wiping the art with a tissue, Weekend Fun In SWFL
Local News5 Spots For Weekend Fun In SWFLGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub