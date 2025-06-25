Fort Myers Grapples With Surge in Crypto ATM Scams Hitting Local Residents

Law enforcement has tracked dozens of cryptocurrency machines across Fort Myers. Criminals target older adults through fake messages about court costs and toll violations.

"It's so easy to confuse them for a typical ATM machine," said Darla Bonk, Ward 6 Councilwoman, per Fox 4 News.

The police chief sees troubling trends. "Investigations are increasing, and it's alarming to us," Chief Fields said. The scammers start by sending texts that urge people to pay made-up fees at crypto kiosks.

Officials want strict control over these machines. Plans call for warning labels, special permits, and cash limits. Several council members want the machines banned outright.

Scammers hit two Ward 6 residents hard. "These people are, sadly, putting tens of thousands of dollars in there, $100 bills at a time, not realizing that once that crypto money is sent, it's gone," Bonk said.