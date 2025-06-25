Porsche Opens Fifth Global Studio Location in Downtown Naples

In downtown Naples, a new Porsche studio has opened its doors at 625 Fifth Ave. S. This marks the fifth such spot in the world and the first in Florida. Unlike typical car showrooms, this 4,200-square-foot space puts brand discovery ahead of sales.

"We are thrilled to invite Southwest Florida to experience the Porsche lifestyle in an entirely new fashion," said Daniel Kao, managing partner, per Gulfshore Business.

At the heart of the studio sits a racing simulator, letting guests test virtual cars on tracks worldwide. A rare gem catches every eye — a 1961 718 RS 61 Spyder worth $4 million, with just 13 others in existence.

The studio's centerpiece is a massive touchscreen called the Configurator. "It's kind of like when you go to Build-A-Bear (Workshop)," said Danielle Greenberg, director of operations. "You can build your own. But you can build your own Porsche, too."

Guests can sip complimentary coffee and snacks at the in-house cafe. An old vault now serves as a meeting space, while nearby, visitors can touch and feel leather swatches for custom car designs.

While branded items like scale models, apparel, and eyewear fill the shelves, actual car purchases happen at Porsche Center Naples on Davis Boulevard. The same team manages both sites.