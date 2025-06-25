Recycled Materials Turn Into Fashion at Lee County Fundraiser

Next month, models will strut down runways wearing outfits made from recycled materials. The Pace Center for Girls in Lee County hosts this unique show on July 15 at the Chico's corporate campus in Fort Myers.

The Funky Fashion Show replaces the Love that Dress! fundraiser. "While that iconic event has taken its final bow, the heart behind it remains stronger than ever. The Funky Fashion Show is our exciting next chapter, where sustainability meets style," said Jennifer Cellitti, executive director of Pace, per News-Press.

Artists have turned trash into treasure. Old business papers become skirts, patio screens transform into dresses, and discarded ribbons find new life as accessories. Big names like Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma will mix their clothes into the show.

At 5:30 p.m., guests can browse a special Chico's Sample Sale. The main event kicks off in the Gralnick Auditorium on Metro Parkway.