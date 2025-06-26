13 Underrated Beatles Songs: Hidden Gems Beyond the Hits

You may have seen the iconic Feb. 9, 1964 episode of The Ed Sullivan Show, when The Beatles attracted a record-breaking 73 million viewers in what was their very first U.S. appearance. This performance set in motion Beatlemania, which spread like wildfire across America.

The group had many chart-topping singles, from "Hey Jude" to "Let It Be." But beneath the surface was a treasure trove of musical brilliance. Within each of their albums are songs that never became singles but carried the full impact of the band's innovation, emotion, and experimentation. Here, we dive into 10 underrated Beatles songs that deserve their moment in the spotlight.

The Fab 4's Musical Depth

Between 1962 and 1970, The Beatles recorded more than 210 songs — a staggering body of work for any artist — changing the face of music in under a decade. What you may not know is that 64 of those songs made it into the Billboard Hot 100, with 20 hitting No. 1 — more than any other act and a record that still holds today.

An Evolving Style of Music

The Beatles' musical style evolved quite rapidly over the years, starting with a focus on the skiffle genre blended with 1950s rock 'n' roll, which was exemplified by the album Please Please Me. The group then expanded into folk, psychedelic rock, and baroque pop with albums such as Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road.

Tucked away and out of sight from the charts are songs that never became singles but should be given the recognition they deserve.

Early Album Gems: 1963-1965

Even in the early days, The Beatles had a way of hiding brilliance in plain sight.

"There's A Place" from Please Please Me (1963) is an underrated Beatles song that stands out as an introspective track before introspection was cool in pop. Dubbed "the best early Beatles song never played on the radio," its explosive middle eight and John Lennon's raw vulnerability mark it as a song that was ahead of its time.

That same year, George Harrison's "Don't Bother Me" from With The Beatles was his songwriting debut — moody, minor-key, and confident. It hinted at the songwriter he would eventually become.

By 1964, "Things We Said Today" from A Hard Day's Night introduced a darker edge to Paul McCartney's usual romantic balladry. The shifting tones between verses and chorus added depth to what could've been a simple love song.

"I'll Follow The Sun," from Beatles For Sale (1964), was a gentle acoustic moment in an otherwise world-weary album. It showcased the band's growing interest in folk textures and McCartney's melodic sensitivity.

And then there's "I've Just Seen A Face" from Help! (1965), a bluegrass-tinged sprint with jangly guitar and breezy harmonies. Often overlooked, its frenetic rhythm makes it one of the most exhilarating early Beatles tracks.

Psychedelic Era Overlooked Tracks: 1966-1967

Enter the psychedelic era. In the mid-‘60s, The Beatles started to experiment more than ever before — not just in sound, but in songwriting and studio production. During these years, several underrated Beatles songs were created.

A great example is "She Said She Said" from Revolver (1966). In the song, inspired by a surreal LSD trip with Peter Fonda, Lennon distilled an existential spiral into under three minutes. Its shifting time signatures and layered guitars make it a master class in psychedelic rock.

Another great track from this era is "Good Morning Good Morning" from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967). It may be buried deep in the track list, but its clanging horns and disjointed rhythm capture the chaotic mundanity of the time's suburban life.

Then there's "Baby, You're A Rich Man," released as the B-side to the single "All You Need Is Love" and later included on the American album Magical Mystery Tour (1967). Its blend of satire and psychedelia is enhanced by the clavioline — an early synthesizer — and feedback delay that feels both playful and subversive.

These tracks reflect a band that had the ability to weave a variety of unique techniques into their music, including close miking, reverse vocals (heard in "I'm Only Sleeping"), and the famed Leslie speaker manipulation.

Late-Era Hidden Treasures: 1968-1970

In the final years before one of the most famous break-ups in music history, The Beatles' music style continued to change with additional instruments and experimentation.

"Happiness Is A Warm Gun" from The White Album (1968) shifts from doo-wop to hard rock, with a hymn-like coda. John Lennon's inspiration for writing the adventurous song was a magazine cover.

Buried in the Yellow Submarine (1969) soundtrack, "Hey Bulldog" is a raw rocker with a stinging Harrison fuzz guitar solo and a McCartney bassline.

Finally, there's "You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)," released as the B-side to "Let It Be" (1970). It's a bizarre, Monty Pythonesque lounge parody and one of the strangest songs that The Beatles ever released.

These are just some of the many songs that should sit on the best Beatles album tracks list.

The Impact of Underappreciated Beatles Tracks

These hidden gems aren't just songs added to create a full playlist; rather, they've become a key component to understanding the band's depth and artistic development over the years.

They've influenced generations of artists, from alternative rock bands to avant-garde composers. Songs such as "Hey Bulldog" have been covered by Alice Cooper, Ween, and Dave Grohl. "I've Just Seen A Face" became a staple of McCartney's solo setlists, and "Happiness Is A Warm Gun" inspired artists across genres with its structural complexity.

These songs also highlight the unique contributions of each band member. George's growth as a guitarist and composer, Paul's melodic ingenuity on bass, John's lyrical daring, and Ringo's underrated drumming all shine most brightly in these deeper cuts.

Rediscovering The Beatles: Beyond the Hits

The Beatles' genius wasn't confined to their singles. For every "Help!" or "Come Together," there's a "Don't Bother Me" or "She Said She Said" waiting to be heard. To truly grasp their depth and range, explore these underappreciated tracks. You'll discover the essence of what made The Beatles a lasting legacy and why they remain one of the most innovative and influential bands in music history.