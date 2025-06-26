FGCU Welcomes Robot Food Delivery Service to Campus

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Two delivery robots pass on the pavement as they make home deliveries of groceries from the Co-op food store on November 23, 2018 in Milton Keynes, England. Created by two of the co-founders of Skype in 2014,

Small white robots now zip across Florida Gulf Coast University's paths. These machines, made by Starship, bring snacks and meals right to students through their phones.

"I think they are so cute, and I think they are really convenient," said Samantha Dobert, an FGCU student, per WINK News.

Order food through the Grubhub app. Pick what you'd like to eat, mark where you are, and watch as your robot friend finds its way to you. These smart machines know every turn and path on campus.

Student Body President Gianna Ihuoma spoke about late-night study sessions. "It'll elevate the student experience by just adding a new convenience factor to the overall mix. I think if you're in the library studying, this new experience of just having your food delivered to you, rather than having to go all the way to go get the food," said Ihuoma.

Bob Mumper runs field work at Starship. He brushed off weather worries: "For the Florida thunderstorms that roll through, we're ready for those. We've been operating through the rain and snow for over 10 years, and every day we cross about 125,000 roadways safely."

Ten robots are currently deployed, with plans for 20 more. Students won't pay extra for deliveries in the first year.