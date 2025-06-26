Florida Black Bear Seen Wandering Through Fort Myers Neighborhood, Triggers Wildlife Alert

A black bear walked past homes in Fort Myers' Colonial Country Club on Monday morning. The sight sent neighbors rushing to call wildlife officers.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) got reports about the unexpected visitor, they held back. The bear vanished into the woods before they needed to step in. One quick-thinking neighbor caught the animal on camera as it moved between houses.

Spring and summer bring more wild animals into neighborhoods, according to the FWC. Young bears strike out on their own during these months after leaving their mothers. Bears mate from June until early August, which can make them more active.