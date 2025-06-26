ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Black Bear Seen Wandering Through Fort Myers Neighborhood, Triggers Wildlife Alert

A black bear walked past homes in Fort Myers’ Colonial Country Club on Monday morning. The sight sent neighbors rushing to call wildlife officers. While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission…

Rebecca Allen
American (Florida) Black Bear sits and looks at camera.
Getty Royalty Free

black bear walked past homes in Fort Myers' Colonial Country Club on Monday morning. The sight sent neighbors rushing to call wildlife officers.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) got reports about the unexpected visitor, they held back. The bear vanished into the woods before they needed to step in. One quick-thinking neighbor caught the animal on camera as it moved between houses.

Spring and summer bring more wild animals into neighborhoods, according to the FWC. Young bears strike out on their own during these months after leaving their mothers. Bears mate from June until early August, which can make them more active.

The FWC shared key ways to stay safe. Lock up trash bins, store pet food inside, never feed wild animals, don't leave food outside when night falls, and keep a safe distance from the bears.

black bearFort MyersThe Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Adam Sandler Sets 30-City Comedy Tour With Stop at Hertz Arena
Local NewsAdam Sandler Sets 30-City Comedy Tour With Stop at Hertz ArenaDiana Beasley
Fort Myers Beach Housing Market Takes a Hit: Single-Family Home Sales Drop 68% in 2025
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Housing Market Takes a Hit: Single-Family Home Sales Drop 68% in 2025Rebecca Allen
Two delivery robots pass on the pavement as they make home deliveries
Local NewsFGCU Welcomes Robot Food Delivery Service to CampusRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub