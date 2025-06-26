ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Fort Myers Beach Housing Market Takes a Hit: Single-Family Home Sales Drop 68% in 2025

The housing scene at Fort Myers Beach has taken a sharp downturn. Just 38 homes changed hands in early 2025 — a stark 68% plunge from 2024. This marks a…

Rebecca Allen
The housing scene at Fort Myers Beach has taken a sharp downturn. Just 38 homes changed hands in early 2025 — a stark 68% plunge from 2024. This marks a dramatic shift from the 119 sales recorded during the same stretch last year.

Data from Premiere Plus Realty's Jorge Barrera shows 201 properties listed in May 2025, as reported by Beach Talk Radio News

The slump affects every corner of the market. Vacant land deals crashed to just eight sales this year, tumbling from 32 in 2024 and 66 lots in 2023.

Group housing isn't faring any better. Through May 2025, only 58 condos, villas, and townhouses found new owners.

As summer starts, 132 empty lots sit waiting for buyers. This segment shows the steepest decline, with an 88% drop in sales since 2023.

