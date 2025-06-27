ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Broadway Palm Shows Off Lovegrove Art Collection Through November, Helps Arts Foundation

Rebecca Allen
Broadway Palm Dinner Theater view from the parking lot
Photo: Gina Birch

At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, visitors can view 20 striking works by late artist Leoma Lovegrove until mid-November. The pieces range from $95 to $800, with a 10th of sales supporting the Leoma Lovegrove Foundation Fund.

"I think it's a win-win for everyone. People can buy her artwork, and a portion of the proceeds goes to her foundation. Her art bursts with happiness, and that's what we need right now," said Maureen Green-Prather, president of Broadway Palm, per WGCU.

The exhibition stems from a joint effort between the theater and Collaboratory, paying tribute to the Matlacha artist who died in April 2025. Visitors can see the works while attending Pretty Women the Musical.

"We want people to support a legacy for her — to keep that spirit of her work alive any way we can," said Dawn Belamarich, Collaboratory president and CEO.

Her art found homes in galleries across the globe. Big companies picked up her designs for homes and clothes. She took much of her inspiration from the wild creatures and scenes near her island workspace.

Working across Lee, Hendry, Glades, Charlotte, and Collier counties, Collaboratory has provided more than $130 million in grants since it was established in 1976.

Find this special display at 1380 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers. Each year, this Fort Myers spot draws more than 170,000 guests to its main dinner theater.

Rebecca AllenWriter
