Japanese-Italian Restaurant OISE to Open in Downtown Fort Myers

Brad Kilgore brings OISE, a 122-seat spot mixing Japanese and Italian flavors, to 2262 1st St. in Fort Myers. What started as a Miami test kitchen now claims its first permanent space downtown.

"This is my favorite concept yet," said Chef Kilgore, co-founder and partner, to RestaurantNews.com. "Having spent half of my career in Florida and always wanting to open in Southwest Florida with local entrepreneur, Brad Cozza, opening in Fort Myers felt like the perfect opportunity."

OISE mixes raw fish with pasta prowess. The kitchen crafts dishes like Truffle Udon Carbonara and transforms chicken parmesan into a Japanese Katsu Sando. Fresh catches come from local waters and Japanese markets, paired with authentic Asian ingredients.

At the bar, OISE builds on wins from Escondido Lounge — Gulf Shore Life Magazine's pick for "Best Cocktails" and "Best Bartender" in 2025. Drinks twist classics into new forms: yuzu brightens the negroni while sake transforms the bellini.