ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Japanese-Italian Restaurant OISE to Open in Downtown Fort Myers

Brad Kilgore brings OISE, a 122-seat spot mixing Japanese and Italian flavors, to 2262 1st St. in Fort Myers. What started as a Miami test kitchen now claims its first…

Rebecca Allen
Gourmet pasta dish elegantly plated with fresh herbs on a textured black plate, set on a dark background.
Getty Royalty Free

Brad Kilgore brings OISE, a 122-seat spot mixing Japanese and Italian flavors, to 2262 1st St. in Fort Myers. What started as a Miami test kitchen now claims its first permanent space downtown.

"This is my favorite concept yet," said Chef Kilgore, co-founder and partner, to RestaurantNews.com. "Having spent half of my career in Florida and always wanting to open in Southwest Florida with local entrepreneur, Brad Cozza, opening in Fort Myers felt like the perfect opportunity."

OISE mixes raw fish with pasta prowess. The kitchen crafts dishes like Truffle Udon Carbonara and transforms chicken parmesan into a Japanese Katsu Sando. Fresh catches come from local waters and Japanese markets, paired with authentic Asian ingredients.

At the bar, OISE builds on wins from Escondido Lounge — Gulf Shore Life Magazine's pick for "Best Cocktails" and "Best Bartender" in 2025. Drinks twist classics into new forms: yuzu brightens the negroni while sake transforms the bellini.

The doors open for midday and evening meals. Plans are set for a second spot in Cape Coral as 2025 winds down.

DiningDowntown Fort MyersItalian foodJapanese food
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
This photo was taken facing the boat ramp from a jetty looking forward onto the boat ramp showing the green water reflection from the tress in the background.
Local NewsLavender’s Landing Boat Ramp Closes July 7 for Major Upgrades; Set To Reopen Spring 2026Rebecca Allen
Broadway Palm Dinner Theater view from the parking lot
Local NewsBroadway Palm Shows Off Lovegrove Art Collection Through November, Helps Arts FoundationRebecca Allen
Fort Myers, Florida
Local NewsNorth Fort Myers Family Hit With $50,000 in Fines While Squatters Take Over Their Storm-Damaged HomeRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub