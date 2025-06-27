ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lavender’s Landing Boat Ramp Closes July 7 for Major Upgrades; Set To Reopen Spring 2026

Rebecca Allen
This photo was taken facing the boat ramp from a jetty looking forward onto the boat ramp showing the green water reflection from the tress in the background.
Starting July 7, the Lavender's Landing Boat Ramp in Bokeelia will temporarily close. Workers will add parking, boost lighting, and fix up the offices at this Lee County site.

Boaters can still launch through the July 4 weekend. After that, construction takes over until spring 2026, depending on weather conditions.

Pine Island boaters can use alternate ramps at Matlacha Park and the Pine Island Commercial Marina during the construction.

