5 Colorful Fourth Of July Appetizers

Gina Birch
Watermelon cut in half for Colorful Fourth Of July Appetizers
If you are planning a holiday gathering or going to one, food will most certainly be involved. To help in party prep, here are 5 easy and colorful Fourth of July appetizers for TikTok Tuesday.

You likely have some favorite, go-to appetizers and dishes for parties. However, if you want something that fits into a patriotic theme, that is what you will find here. These dishes have themed colors and even shapes to wow your guests.

These videos were taken from my social media. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down, watch from here. Most instructions are in captions or easy to figure out.

Easy Fourth Of July Appetizers

Watermelon Bites

Watermelon is a quintessential part of 4th of July celebrations. This takes the mess out and adds some salt and mint to brighten things up. I love the combo of feta, mint and watermelon in a salad. Making it bite-size is brilliant goodness.

Loading TikTok...

Caprese Salad With A Twist

Caprese Salads are easy, light and enjoyable at gatherings. Cutting the mozzarella into stars is a great idea. Not sure about the addition of blueberries but I get the connection here to the 4th. Who knows, the combo might not just look good, but taste good too.

Loading TikTok...

More Fourth Of July Appetizers

Snack Tray

Snack trays are the best. Combine several items or just take one of these and run with it. The strawberries are beautiful but take a steady hand to get even lines and a little time for the chocolate to harden between dipping. But man they look good.

Loading TikTok...

Patriotic Deviled Eggs

I'm not a huge fan of food coloring. However, this does make a lovely presentation. And it looks more appetizing than dying the yolks in the middle as some home cooks do on social media. Also, who doesn't like deviled eggs, especially if you are going to a 4th of July picnic.

Loading TikTok...

Flower Pretzel Bites

How cute are these? In addition, the combine salty and the sweet for a perfect treat. Pretzels and M&M's are always good companions and even better, this is an appetizer that the kids could help with. Change out the colors of the candy and it could be a year-round appetizer.

Loading TikTok...
