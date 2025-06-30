ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Chef Opens Jazz-Themed Southern Restaurant with Family Recipes

In Fort Myers, Southern Charm Bistro mixes old-school cooking with jazz beats. Chef Lauren Daniels cooks up dishes that take days to make. Her kitchen turns out plates that would…

Rebecca Allen
Homemade Flakey Buttermilk Biscuits Ready to Eat
Getty Royalty Free

In Fort Myers, Southern Charm Bistro mixes old-school cooking with jazz beats. Chef Lauren Daniels cooks up dishes that take days to make. Her kitchen turns out plates that would make any grandma proud.

"I always had a passion for cooking and baking. During the time my children were growing up, I refined my skills by studying cookbooks and closely following renowned chefs," said Daniels per FSR Magazine.

Music fills the air as diners walk past walls lined with black-and-white shots of Louis Armstrong and Diana Ross. The kitchen staff preps chicken in herbs for 48 hours before it hits the fryer. Oxtails bubble away for hours in pots until they melt off the bone, swimming in rich butter bean sauce.

Pearl's Southern Biscuits stand out as the star. It took months of testing to nail the recipe. Now these fluffy treats come in three styles — plain butter, sweet blueberry, and cheese-garlic. Local shops stock them fresh daily.

Southern Charm Bistro also offers a plant-based menu with options like the Sweet Potato Wild Rice Bowl and Black Lentils topped with crispy Brussels sprouts in maple glaze. Sweet tooths can finish with classic cheesecake or bundt cake made from scratch.

Daniels started out teaching kids to cook at Little Chefs In Training. She still runs classes at the bistro, passing on kitchen wisdom to young cooks.

A new location is set to open in downtown Fort Myers and will host classes and have community gatherings.

DiningFort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Naples Barbecue Joint Black Eyed Pig Shutting Down In July After 17 Years
Local NewsNaples Barbecue Joint Black Eyed Pig Shutting Down In July After 17 YearsRebecca Allen
Sun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety Problems
Local NewsSun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety ProblemsRebecca Allen
Bubble Room Plans July Reopening After Three-Year Hurricane Recovery
Local NewsBubble Room Plans July Reopening After Three-Year Hurricane RecoveryRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub