Fort Myers Chef Opens Jazz-Themed Southern Restaurant with Family Recipes

In Fort Myers, Southern Charm Bistro mixes old-school cooking with jazz beats. Chef Lauren Daniels cooks up dishes that take days to make. Her kitchen turns out plates that would make any grandma proud.

"I always had a passion for cooking and baking. During the time my children were growing up, I refined my skills by studying cookbooks and closely following renowned chefs," said Daniels per FSR Magazine.

Music fills the air as diners walk past walls lined with black-and-white shots of Louis Armstrong and Diana Ross. The kitchen staff preps chicken in herbs for 48 hours before it hits the fryer. Oxtails bubble away for hours in pots until they melt off the bone, swimming in rich butter bean sauce.

Pearl's Southern Biscuits stand out as the star. It took months of testing to nail the recipe. Now these fluffy treats come in three styles — plain butter, sweet blueberry, and cheese-garlic. Local shops stock them fresh daily.

Southern Charm Bistro also offers a plant-based menu with options like the Sweet Potato Wild Rice Bowl and Black Lentils topped with crispy Brussels sprouts in maple glaze. Sweet tooths can finish with classic cheesecake or bundt cake made from scratch.

Daniels started out teaching kids to cook at Little Chefs In Training. She still runs classes at the bistro, passing on kitchen wisdom to young cooks.