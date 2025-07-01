ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
10 Tasty 4th Of July Beverages

Gina Birch
4th Of July Beverages, Cocktails Glasses of lemonade with ice and an edible flower
Photo: Gina Birch

You might have the food planned, but what about the drinks? Here are 10 tasty 4th of July beverages to add to your celebration.

Beer is a basic when it comes to this holiday. It's likely you have a favorite. However, there is something new on the market and it will make gluten-free folks happy. Meli is brewed entirely from Quinoa. It's a blonde ale, organic and naturally gluten-free.

four hands holding cans of Meli beer in the air for a toastMeli

Founder Samara Oster tried beer partially made with quinoa during a trip to Peru. It inspired the Harvard and MIT grade, to begin experimenting with quinoa fermentation.

Three years and 100+ formulations later, the beer is here and it goes down easy. It is light and crisp, is lower in alcohol and worth giving a try if you find beer too heavy, hoppy and filling.

4th Of July Beverages, Cocktails

For the 4th of July it's fun to serve drinks that look as festive as they taste like the Firecracker Gin and Tonic. This one features the iconic Bomb Pop as a garnish. It doesn't get much better.

Bottle of Gin, a wine glass filled with clear liquid, blueberries and a Bomb PopNOLET’S Gin

Firecracker Gin + Tonic

  • 1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
  • 1 Bomb Pop (or other popsicle)
  • Frozen Raspberries & Blueberries
  • 4 oz. Tonic Water

Fill a balloon glass with ice and frozen fruit. Add NOLET’S Silver, tonic water, and popsicle.

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelons are a big part of the summer holiday. They are good for more than just eatting. Take a look at this cocktail.

Watermelon Cooler

Created by El Tequileño Tequila

  • 2 oz El Tequileño Platinum
  • 1 cup of diced watermelon
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • .5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz coconut water
  • Glassware: Rocks glass
  • Garnish: Mint leaves and grated coconut

First, add watermelon into a glass and muddle gently. Next, add the rest of the ingredients. Fill glass with ice and stir well


All-American Rum Limeade

This is a fun rum cocktail. The colors make it perfect for a 4th of July party. The recipe below is from Mixologist Lee Corbett.

  • 1.5 oz Kōloa Kaua’i White Rum
  • Pinch of blue spirulina
  • Barspoon of water
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 0.25 oz grenadine
  • 2–3 oz limeade
  • Strawberries and blueberries for garnish
  • Glitter-coated apple slices cut into stars for garnish

First, mix blue spirulina with a barspoon of water, stir in rum, and set aside. Next, add Campari and grenadine to a tall glass, stir, then fill with ice.

Slowly pour in limeade to avoid mixing layers, leaving 1 inch at the top. Float the blue spirulina rum on top through a fine-mesh strainer. Garnish with strawberries, blueberries, and glittery star-shaped apple slices; serve with a straw.

4th Of July Beverages, Wine

When it comes to wine, it's red, white and rose all day. Here are some ideas from around the world and in all prices ranges to keep you refreshed and accompany your holiday cook-out fare.

Soliel Le Rose

bottle of wine on a rock overlooking the water. yellow and white towel nearby with a wine glass of pink wine

Soliel is a bold blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault. It is vegan and organic with scents of watermelon and cherry. On the palate it is dry with citrus and herbal notes that make you salivate for more. The woman owned brand also supports non-profit. It's a feel good, and a taste good wine. $16.99

Gassier Cotes de Provence

GassierGIna Birch

Gassier is from Provence but it is not as light in style as many from this region of France. A blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Rolle, it is not a rose to dismiss as light and boring. It is lively with great structure and some spice. $24.99

La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi

Bottle of La Scolca Gavi dei GaviGina Birch

La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi is considered by many to be the gold standard of Gavi dei Gavi wine. The black label is La Scolca's flagship. It smells clean, like white flowers and tangerine on a summer day. It is juicy with hints of flint and hazelnuts. An elegant and versatile wine. $44

ZilZie Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle of with a pan of pasta in the backgroundGina Birch

ZilZie is from Australia and it is a good example of a balanced sauvignon blanc. It's not too acidic, not too grassy or too citrusy. But it still has all of those zesty qualities that make great matches to seafood, salads, and more. Best part, it is a great value. $15

Pedroncelli Mother Clone Zinfandel 2022

Bottle of Pedroncelli Zinfandel surrounded by other wine bottlesGina Birch

Dry Creek in Sonoma produces some fantastic zinfandels and Pedroncelli Mother Clone is a great example. It is full of dark jammy fruit and baking spices and pepper. As in many zins, this one has a high alcohol content but you it does not stand out in the glass like you might expect. It is a lovely zin for your cookout in every way. Just mind its temperature and keep it cool. $24

Frias Family Napa Valley Cabernet 2019

Bottle of Frias Family Napa Valley CabernetGina Birch

Frias Family makes some delicious cabernets and red blends such as Lady of the Dead. This cabernet is rich with red fruits. It is juicy with medium tannins and a nice long finish. If you like cabernet, look for this one. $75 range.

Note that prices may vary.

Please drink responsibly.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
