You might have the food planned, but what about the drinks? Here are 10 tasty 4th of July beverages to add to your celebration.

Beer is a basic when it comes to this holiday. It's likely you have a favorite. However, there is something new on the market and it will make gluten-free folks happy. Meli is brewed entirely from Quinoa. It's a blonde ale, organic and naturally gluten-free.

Meli

Founder Samara Oster tried beer partially made with quinoa during a trip to Peru. It inspired the Harvard and MIT grade, to begin experimenting with quinoa fermentation.

Three years and 100+ formulations later, the beer is here and it goes down easy. It is light and crisp, is lower in alcohol and worth giving a try if you find beer too heavy, hoppy and filling.

4th Of July Beverages, Cocktails

For the 4th of July it's fun to serve drinks that look as festive as they taste like the Firecracker Gin and Tonic. This one features the iconic Bomb Pop as a garnish. It doesn't get much better.

NOLET’S Gin

Firecracker Gin + Tonic

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 Bomb Pop (or other popsicle)

Frozen Raspberries & Blueberries

4 oz. Tonic Water

Fill a balloon glass with ice and frozen fruit. Add NOLET’S Silver, tonic water, and popsicle.

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelons are a big part of the summer holiday. They are good for more than just eatting. Take a look at this cocktail.

Created by El Tequileño Tequila

2 oz El Tequileño Platinum

1 cup of diced watermelon

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz coconut water

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: Mint leaves and grated coconut

First, add watermelon into a glass and muddle gently. Next, add the rest of the ingredients. Fill glass with ice and stir well



All-American Rum Limeade

This is a fun rum cocktail. The colors make it perfect for a 4th of July party. The recipe below is from Mixologist Lee Corbett.

1.5 oz Kōloa Kaua’i White Rum

Pinch of blue spirulina

Barspoon of water

1 oz Campari

0.25 oz grenadine

2–3 oz limeade

Strawberries and blueberries for garnish

Glitter-coated apple slices cut into stars for garnish

First, mix blue spirulina with a barspoon of water, stir in rum, and set aside. Next, add Campari and grenadine to a tall glass, stir, then fill with ice.

Slowly pour in limeade to avoid mixing layers, leaving 1 inch at the top. Float the blue spirulina rum on top through a fine-mesh strainer. Garnish with strawberries, blueberries, and glittery star-shaped apple slices; serve with a straw.

4th Of July Beverages, Wine

When it comes to wine, it's red, white and rose all day. Here are some ideas from around the world and in all prices ranges to keep you refreshed and accompany your holiday cook-out fare.

Soliel Le Rose

Soliel is a bold blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault. It is vegan and organic with scents of watermelon and cherry. On the palate it is dry with citrus and herbal notes that make you salivate for more. The woman owned brand also supports non-profit. It's a feel good, and a taste good wine. $16.99

Gassier Cotes de Provence

GIna Birch

Gassier is from Provence but it is not as light in style as many from this region of France. A blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Rolle, it is not a rose to dismiss as light and boring. It is lively with great structure and some spice. $24.99

La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi

Gina Birch

La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi is considered by many to be the gold standard of Gavi dei Gavi wine. The black label is La Scolca's flagship. It smells clean, like white flowers and tangerine on a summer day. It is juicy with hints of flint and hazelnuts. An elegant and versatile wine. $44

ZilZie Sauvignon Blanc

Gina Birch

ZilZie is from Australia and it is a good example of a balanced sauvignon blanc. It's not too acidic, not too grassy or too citrusy. But it still has all of those zesty qualities that make great matches to seafood, salads, and more. Best part, it is a great value. $15

Pedroncelli Mother Clone Zinfandel 2022

Gina Birch

Dry Creek in Sonoma produces some fantastic zinfandels and Pedroncelli Mother Clone is a great example. It is full of dark jammy fruit and baking spices and pepper. As in many zins, this one has a high alcohol content but you it does not stand out in the glass like you might expect. It is a lovely zin for your cookout in every way. Just mind its temperature and keep it cool. $24

Frias Family Napa Valley Cabernet 2019

Gina Birch

Frias Family makes some delicious cabernets and red blends such as Lady of the Dead. This cabernet is rich with red fruits. It is juicy with medium tannins and a nice long finish. If you like cabernet, look for this one. $75 range.

Note that prices may vary.