Collier County Animal Services Helps Over 50 Pets Find New Homes During Free Adoption Weekend

During three days in late June 2025, Collier County's animal shelter found homes for dozens of cats and dogs. The shelter waived fees, sparking a wave of adoptions that changed lives for both pets and people.

This push for adoptions is part of a bigger mission across Florida — the Petco Love MEGA Adoption Event. Shelters statewide worked to place 2,000 animals in homes as space grew tight in their facilities.

"We're definitely seeing a pretty big influx of animals, especially this time of year with kitten season," said Meredith McLean, director of Collier County Domestic Animal Services, according to Gulf Coast News. "I know a lot of us here in Florida are definitely overwhelmed and overcapacity."