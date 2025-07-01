ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Collier County Animal Services Helps Over 50 Pets Find New Homes During Free Adoption Weekend

During three days in late June 2025, Collier County’s animal shelter found homes for dozens of cats and dogs. The shelter waived fees, sparking a wave of adoptions that changed lives for…

Rebecca Allen
A logo is imprinted on a shopping cart at a Petco store
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

During three days in late June 2025, Collier County's animal shelter found homes for dozens of cats and dogs. The shelter waived fees, sparking a wave of adoptions that changed lives for both pets and people.

This push for adoptions is part of a bigger mission across Florida — the Petco Love MEGA Adoption Event. Shelters statewide worked to place 2,000 animals in homes as space grew tight in their facilities.

"We're definitely seeing a pretty big influx of animals, especially this time of year with kitten season," said Meredith McLean, director of Collier County Domestic Animal Services, according to Gulf Coast News. "I know a lot of us here in Florida are definitely overwhelmed and overcapacity."

The shelter encourages more local families to step up as foster caregivers. While not everyone can adopt, short-term fostering makes a big difference in these small lives.

AdoptionCollier CountyPets
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Fort Myers Beach Plans July 4th Parade and Fireworks with Road Closures
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Plans July 4th Parade and Fireworks with Road ClosuresRebecca Allen
Cape Coral’s July 4th Event Expected To Bring 40,000 People for Fireworks Show
Local NewsCape Coral’s July 4th Event Expected To Bring 40,000 People for Fireworks ShowRebecca Allen
Naples Botanical Garden Opens 60,000-Square-Foot Horticulture Campus
Local NewsNaples Botanical Garden Opens 60,000-Square-Foot Horticulture CampusRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub