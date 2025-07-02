Sanibel Plans Big Events for Fourth of July Celebration

Sanibel Island will host a variety of Fourth of July events in 2025. The day starts at 7 a.m. with stacks of fresh pancakes and ends with bright bursts lighting up the night sky from Bailey Road at 9 p.m.

32nd Annual Independence Day Parade

The 32nd Annual Independence Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. It winds from Island Inn Road through Periwinkle Way to Casa Ybel Road. Streets close at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. As the city marks 50 years, floats can win in five groups: Best Commercial Float, Best Not-For-Profit Float, Most Patriotic, Best Original Design and Best Music.

"It's something to draw the community together and, after the past couple of years, kind of provide a happy gathering," said Trish Phillips to The Captiva Sanibel.

Star Spangled bash

At Jerry's Foods, a Star Spangled bash runs 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Kids can get their faces painted while adults sample wines and snacks. Local Boy Scouts will cook hot dogs, asking only for small gifts to their cause.

Red, White & 50+ Years Bright Community Celebration

The Recreation Center opens its doors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can splash in pools, start water balloon fights, or play inside. They'll serve hot dogs, treats, and cold ice cream at no cost.

45th Road Rally

When noon strikes, the 45th Road Rally begins at Timbers Restaurant. Fifty cars max can join this hunt around town. Winners might snag a mini-vacation at 'Tweens Waters Inn & Marina.

Fireworks

As night falls, sparks will fly at 9 p.m. from Bailey Road's north tip. The best spots to watch? Try Causeway Islands or the bay side of Sanibel. Skip bringing your own fireworks - they're not allowed. Watch out for the marked spots where least terns nest on the sand.

Enjoy This Year's Fourth of July

Seven spots offer free parking for parade watchers: Periwinkle Place Shops, Saint Michael Church, Sanibel Congregational Church, Sanibel Community Church, Tahitian Gardens Shops, The Village Shops and Winds Plaza.

The morning feast at Sanibel Community Church marks its first return since Hurricane Ian struck in 2022. While there's no charge, they welcome gifts. Come hungry - the pancakes and sausage keep coming until you're full.