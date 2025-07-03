Southwest Florida Getting Ready for Wet July, Higher Temperatures on the Way

Weather officials predict a wetter, hotter July for Southwest Florida. Last month, Naples measured an exceptional 12.89 inches of rain, breaking typical patterns.

The city's rainfall topped normal June totals by 5.76 inches. This marks a stark shift from earlier dry conditions that gripped the area.

Weather patterns have shifted across the region. The once-severe drought has eased to moderate levels throughout most of Southwest Florida. Still, some spots wait for relief.

Despite recent downpours, yearly rainfall totals fall short in some key areas. Fort Myers lags behind expected amounts. Punta Gorda needs more rain. Naples hasn't caught up to typical yearly marks.

The mercury keeps rising. Fort Myers hit a scorching 96 degrees on June 28. Typical July readings in Southwest Florida stick between 91 and 93 degrees, but this year might break records.

Forecasts point to increased precipitation. Scientists expect these wet conditions will help knock out lingering dry spots.