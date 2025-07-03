ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Volunteers Needed for Post-July 4th Sanibel Causeway Cleanup

A beach cleanup awaits at Sanibel Causeway Islands on July 8. The two-hour morning effort starts at 8 a.m., with space for 40 helpers to clear the aftermath of Independence…

Kelly Shearing
Sanibel Island, USA bay during sunny day, toll bridge highway road causeway, turquoise water, cars
krblokhin/Getty Images

A beach cleanup awaits at Sanibel Causeway Islands on July 8. The two-hour morning effort starts at 8 a.m., with space for 40 helpers to clear the aftermath of Independence Day celebrations.

"Throughout the year, it's what we did before (Hurricane) Ian," said Coastal Watch Director Kealy Pfau to the Captiva Sanibel.

Teams will split between Islands A and B, working both the bay and Gulf sides. As June winds down, 27 spots remain open for willing hands.

The cleanup stems from a county request after Memorial Day left the shores strewn with trash. This marks another step toward normalcy since the islands' recent return to public access.

Early birds should gather at Island A near the toll plaza between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Staff will provide all needed gear like buckets, bags, gloves, and pickup tools.

"They'll try to pick up all of the trash that's left behind. It could be coolers and cans — a lot of big things get left behind by groups," Pfau said. "You never know what you're going to pick up."

Kids can join this beach-friendly task. Just wear proper beach clothes and shoes. Don't skip the water bottle and sun protection. You'll need both.

Quick cleanup matters most for the local birds who nest nearby. "We all know that trash that's on our beaches can easily get back into our waters," Pfau said.

Want to pitch in? Visit the event site to claim your spot. Fill out the forms ahead of time for a quick start. Questions? Ring Pfau at 239-472-2329.

