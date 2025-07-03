YMCA Kicks Off First National Pickleball Tournament With U.S. Open Championship Spots Up for Grabs

The USOP National Pickleball Center will host the first YMCA national tournament from November 7-9 in Naples, Florida, with winners securing spots in the 2026 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Players ages 12 and up will battle it out over three days. This marks the first time the YMCA of the USA has staged a nationwide pickleball competition. Winners skip straight past the usual U.S. Open lottery, with an automatic invitation to register for the championship.

"We're excited to kick off this first YMCA national championship event, spotlighting the incredible rise of pickleball as a sport," said Meredith Griffin, Director of Sports and Competitive Events Strategy at Y-USA, per The Manila Times.