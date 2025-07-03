ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
YMCA Kicks Off First National Pickleball Tournament With U.S. Open Championship Spots Up for Grabs

Rebecca Allen
Texans Embrace Pickleball's Increasing Popularity
The USOP National Pickleball Center will host the first YMCA national tournament from November 7-9 in Naples, Florida, with winners securing spots in the 2026 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Players ages 12 and up will battle it out over three days. This marks the first time the YMCA of the USA has staged a nationwide pickleball competition. Winners skip straight past the usual U.S. Open lottery, with an automatic invitation to register for the championship.

"We're excited to kick off this first YMCA national championship event, spotlighting the incredible rise of pickleball as a sport," said Meredith Griffin, Director of Sports and Competitive Events Strategy at Y-USA, per The Manila Times.

Pickleball's surge shows no signs of slowing. Its straightforward play style draws both young teens and active seniors to courts nationwide. Quick games and basic rules make it a hit with newcomers.

