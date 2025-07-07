Delicious Preview Of Flavors Of Florida

Thanks to Walt Disney World Resorts for hosting me for free, for the preview of Flavors of Florida in exchange for an honest and unbiased review. Trust me, you don't want to miss this summer's offerings.

Flavors of Florida is the biggest annual culinary event at Disney Springs and more restaurants than ever are participating this year.

Chefs and mixologists in 45+ locations have pulled out all creative stops in coming up with more than 90 special dishes, drinks and events that are Florida-inspired.

Gina Birch Flavors of Florida cocktails featured at eet by Maneet Chauhan for Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs

Cocktails use seasonal Florida fruits such as watermelon, strawberry and orange. Many are also made with spirits that are distilled in the Sunshine State. In addition, Florida-made craft brews are featured in some of the bars.

Those featured above come from eet by Maneet Chauhan. I love the fun, floaty garnishes. The restaurant is just as colorful as the drinks.

Preview Of Flavors Of Florida Food

When it comes to food, many of the specialty appetizers, entrees and desserts feature citrus. But that's not all. Local fish and gulf shrimp are also on many menus. Then there is the produce, everything from the St. Augustine pepper to local mushrooms, tomatoes and more.

Gina Birch Local wild mushrooms from Fungi Jon at Jaleo in Disney Springs

The plate above is Cheesy Fungi Jon Mushrooms from Jaleo in Disney Springs. The dish is made with local wild mushrooms from Fungi Jon that are sauteed before getting topped with topped with shaved Idiazábal cheese and Iberian ham chips

Gina Birch The Glowing Oak Burger is one of the Flavors of Florida featured items at Jack Lindsey's Hangar Bar

Check out the mouthwatering Glowing Oak Burger at Jock Lindsey's Hanger Bar. It has not one, but two pressed beef patties, pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes and more. You see bacon and jalapeno jam dripping from underneath the cheddar-chive biscuit it is served on.

More Preview Of Flavors Of Florida

Gina Birch Keylime Shake at House of Blues in Disney Springs for Flavors of Florida

There are tons of delicious desserts to choose from like this Keylime Shake at House of Blues Restaurant. Yes, that is a miniature pie for a garnish. It is decadent and enough to share if you dare.

Gina Birch Splitsville Restaurant at Disney Springs pairs cocktails with food during Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs

Besides special food and beverage offerings during Flavors of Florida, there are lots of unique events scheduled. At Splitsville Dining Room they are pairing cocktails with appetizers and entrees. They are also hosting a mixology class. Some of the cocktails are pictured above.

Preview Of Flavors Of Florida Events

Gina Birch Gina Birch sampling sampling one of the Florida Brews at House of Blues for Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs

The famous Orange Bird is the Flavors of Florida mascot. Look for him everywhere. Even on the latest Mickey Mouse ears as sported above. I'm sampling one of the Florida based beers featured at House of Blues.

Keep checking back for daily video updates like this one from dinner at Morimoto. It is an exquisite restaurant. The food and service are equally outstanding.

The exciting culinary event runs through August 10th

