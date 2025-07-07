Florida Mandates Heart Screenings for High School Athletes Starting 2025

Florida's Senate Bill 1070, called the Second Chance Act, creates new requirements for heart screenings. Starting July 1, 2025, student athletes need to get EKG tests before participating in sports.

In a groundbreaking move, Florida became the first U.S. state to require EKG tests for young athletes. Schools can't charge more than $50 for the test, though students can opt out for medical or religious reasons.

"The law aims to prevent asymptomatic heart conditions in athletes and help discover underlying issues early," said Dr. Rajiv Bahl to Fast Democracy.

The tragic death of 18-year-old Chance Gainer during a football game led to this change. His heart condition went undetected. Fort Myers High's coach Sammy Sirianni tells Gulf Coast News he supports the tests, noting they detect hidden problems that regular physicals miss.

Sports medicine expert Kylie Meyer sees EKGs as key protection, working alongside AEDs and heat monitoring to keep students safe. The simple, painless test takes just minutes to do.

The bill moved smoothly through state government, getting support from both parties. After Senate approval on April 9 and House backing on April 30, the law targets dangerous heart conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Students can't play sports without showing proof of an EKG. The rules allow tests from doctors in other states, helping transfer students and travelers who want to join Florida sports.

State medical officials will create detailed testing guidelines. After screening, students with concerning results must get written medical approval before playing again.