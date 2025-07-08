Cape Coral Opens New $10M Crystal Lake Park With Beautiful Views and Water Fun

A new oasis awaits Cape Coral residents at the city's newest $10.2 million Crystal Lake Park. Starting July 18, visitors can check out this outdoor spot at 4307 N.W. 36th Street. The site brings much-needed water activities to the north side.

"Every time the city introduces new amenities for our residents, it's an exciting milestone," said city spokesperson Kaitlyn Mullen per the Cape Coral Breeze. "Crystal Lake Park adds valuable green space to a part of Cape Coral that has long been in need of more recreational areas."

The park will feature a beach, a hilltop lookout, and offer spots to drop in boats, kayaks, and canoes. Fitness buffs will find workout stations dotting the grounds. Kids get their own playground, while families can gather under shaded picnic spots.

Construction firm Pavement Maintenance LLC wrapped up work right on target, staying within the $10,293,147 budget.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.