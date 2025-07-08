Get Your Groove On With These 5 Funny Dance Pranks

Dance videos are big on social media and there are all kinds. For a good laugh today, here are 5 funny dance pranks to help you get your groove on for TikTok Tuesday.

Have you ever been in public and seen someone bust some moves out of the blue? That's a thing too. Those are the videos I've posted here. Some of the dancers here are good. Others are just silly and funny.

However, the best part is the reaction from those around and those reactions are the intention of the videos.

All of these videos were taken from my social media. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Simply scroll down and enjoy a break from reality.

Funny Dance Pranks

Wal-Mart Dance Prank

When you go to this guys TikTok page it is filled with videos like this one, often at places like Wal-Mart. He has so much joy and almost always gets others onboard with it.

Hillbilly Style

Similar to video above, this guy dances in Wal-Mart in what he calls crazy hillbilly style. He doesn't quite get the same participation. However, if you wait until the end, there is an adorable video crasher.

More Funny Dance Pranks

Escalator Dancing

This is not only a funny one, but also a video where the dude has some mad skills. Watch the couple behind him. I wonder how many pranks he pulled that day.

Dance Bombing The Ladies

This is a sweet video. The dude totally dance bombs the women hanging out. The best part is that they give in and have a good time with him.

Fast Food Dancing