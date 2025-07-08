ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Get Your Groove On With These 5 Funny Dance Pranks

Dance videos are big on social media and there are all kinds. For a good laugh today, here are 5 funny dance pranks to help you get your groove on…

Gina Birch
woman dancing and smiling
Getty Images

Dance videos are big on social media and there are all kinds. For a good laugh today, here are 5 funny dance pranks to help you get your groove on for TikTok Tuesday.

Have you ever been in public and seen someone bust some moves out of the blue? That's a thing too. Those are the videos I've posted here. Some of the dancers here are good. Others are just silly and funny.

However, the best part is the reaction from those around and those reactions are the intention of the videos.

All of these videos were taken from my social media. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Simply scroll down and enjoy a break from reality.

Funny Dance Pranks

Wal-Mart Dance Prank

When you go to this guys TikTok page it is filled with videos like this one, often at places like Wal-Mart. He has so much joy and almost always gets others onboard with it.

Loading TikTok...

Hillbilly Style

Similar to video above, this guy dances in Wal-Mart in what he calls crazy hillbilly style. He doesn't quite get the same participation. However, if you wait until the end, there is an adorable video crasher.

Loading TikTok...

More Funny Dance Pranks

Escalator Dancing

This is not only a funny one, but also a video where the dude has some mad skills. Watch the couple behind him. I wonder how many pranks he pulled that day.

Loading TikTok...

Dance Bombing The Ladies

This is a sweet video. The dude totally dance bombs the women hanging out. The best part is that they give in and have a good time with him.

Loading TikTok...

Fast Food Dancing

These moves are quite good. Hey, if you are going to pick a food order, you might as well have some fun and add a little style too. I love how the one diner is trying to ignore the show.

Loading TikTok...
DancingpranksTik Tok Video
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Gen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’
Human InterestGen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts.
Human InterestIncredible Facts and Tidbits About FloridaAnne Erickson
U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 8Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub