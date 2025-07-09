Fort Myers Concert Series Plans 5 Shows for 76th Season at B.B. Mann Hall

Music fans can catch five world-class acts at B.B. Mann Hall next year, with series tickets as low as $65. The shows mark 76 years of bringing top performers to Lee County.

"Our 76th season brings together musicians from Italy, Spain, and the United States for a stellar season," said Mary Lee Mann per The News-Press.

Orchestra Manhattan opens on Jan. 22, 2026, with star pianist Elisabeth Pion taking center stage. A week later, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra fills the hall with their rich sound, backed by decades of acclaimed recordings.

The Three Italian Tenors start their first U.S. visit here Feb. 24, 2026. Spain's Barcelona Flamenco Ballet presents Carmen on March 3, 2026. The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass ends the series on March 19, 2026, featuring diverse sounds.

Since Barbara B. Mann started these shows in 1948, keeping prices low has been key. "We know we have a lot of fixed-income people, and they love us," Mann said.