Fort Myers Historic Board OKs Modern Materials for 122-Year-Old Burroughs Home

Rebecca Allen
In a split vote, the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Board cleared the way for synthetic materials to replace wooden boards on the Burroughs Home's porch. The 5-1 decision sparked a debate about preserving the historical integrity.

Built in 1901, the grand 10,000-square-foot house at 2505 First St. holds a special place in local history. It's the last public home from its time still standing in its original spot, with its status secured on the National Register of Historic Places.

"I'm a purist when I can be. You can call it composite, but it's plastic," said Dr. Virginia Harper, president of the Lee Trust for Historic Preservation, according to the News-Press.

City Public Works Director Peter Bieniek pointed to neglect as the root cause of the porch's poor state. "The reason the boards are bad now is that we couldn't keep up with it before," he said.

The switch to composite materials adds $50,000 to the $2.1 million fix-up costs. Yet city staff bet on long-term savings, citing the material's strength against Florida's harsh weather.

Builder and board member Joe McKenzie backed the plan based on field experience. "As a builder I would never use wood on an exterior deck here. I'm not opposed to composite. I don't think the wood would be maintained the way it should," he stated.

Chair Gina Sabiston cast the lone no vote. "We're the Historic Preservation Board, not the Maintenance Commission," she fired back. "I have seen enough demolition by neglect of city properties. I've been fighting it for 25 years, and it's exhausting."

The board's approval came after they first turned down the composite option. Bieniek won them over by finding materials that matched the original 3-inch board width.

Burroughs Home
