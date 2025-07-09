Hey food and wine lovers, check out this list of events for July wining and dining in SWFL. With less seasonal visitors in town, now is a perfect time to get a reservation and support local restaurants.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans, so check back for updates. And if you see something that sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, create one of your own. Here are five different wine and food pairings to inspire your personal July wining and dining in SWFL. Gather your friends, try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY July Wining And Dining In SWFL

Herdade do Rocim Mariana White, 2024

Photo: Gina Birch

Mariana is a unique wine from Portugal, and it is great for summer in Florida. It is a blend that comes off fresh and clean. You'll find aromatics, acidity and a subtle richness to it. I had it with seafood salad but it's so versatile. It's good on its own too. Find this wine under $20.

Priest Ranch Block 71 Sauvignon Blanc

Photo: Gina Birch

This one comes from Priest Ranch, I winery that I'm a fan of. Their Block 71 has all the things I love a about a California sauv blanc. It is tropical and refreshing with pineapple and peach. It also has this nice acidic and a slightly spicy zing. I sipped solo as well as with Thai soup that had chicken and lemongrass. You can see bottle and bowl, both empty. Delish. $38

Papapietro Perry Peter's Vineyard Pinot Noir

Photo: Gina Birch

Pinot noirs are good for summertime, good for anytime in my opinion. This award winning one from Papapietro Perry comes from the winery's signature Petets Vineyard. It's medium bodied with flavors of raspberry, cherry, some herbs and spice too. I enjoyed it with grilled salmon and roasted garlic potatoes $67

Abstract Red Blend

Photo: Gina Birch

A signature red blend from Orin Swift, Abstract is a mouthful. It's a big wine with dark fruit, a little cocoa, spice and pepper. It was a perfect accompaniment to a BBQ dinner I had a few weeks ago. Good for grilling and those big spices this summer or anytime. $45

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Photo: Gina Birch

I love the label of Scattered Peaks showing mountain peaks as well as peaks in the water. It's a beautiful dark color and full of concentrated dark fruits. It has a little toast and a long, full body finish. I had this at a wine dinner with tenderloin in a pomegranate red wine demi-glace and it was a pairing made in heaven. $35 range.

Professional July Wining And Dining In SWFL

Trattoria Mia

This Italian restaurant on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers is known for hosting summer wine dinners. The next one is Wednesday July 23rd at 7pm. The theme is Summer in Bordeaux. More info here.

Harold's Restaurant

The beloved chef/owned restaurant of Harold Balink in Fort Myers is offering 50% off any bottle of wine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He also has a series of wine dinners, many of which have already sold out. More info here.

Prime 239 Steakhouse

This award-winning steakhouse in Cape Coral has both dining and wine specials this month. On Mondays, wine bottles are half off with the exception of those in the owner's private stash. More info here.

Tap 42

Tap 42 is offering half price on bottles of wine every Wednesday with the purchase of an entrée. Find Tap 42 at Mercato in Naples as well as the newest location at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club is downtown Naples and is known for Signature Tasting Dinners as well as Wine Dinners and more. This month is no exception. July 2nd is a special Taste of Independence Summer Dinner Party. The rest of the summer features a curated wine pairing menu. More info here.

More July Wining And Dining In SWFL

Old Vines

Old Vines Naples at Mercato isn't featuring a wine dinner, but a whiskey dinner this month. On July 17th the dinner features selections from Michter's Distrillery. More info here.

Sea Salt

Enjoy a 5-course wine dinner with Duckhorn Vineyards on Friday, July 18 at 6:30pm. Next, Join Executive Chef Josh Zeman for an interactive cooking demonstration followed by a two-course wine-paired lunch Saturday, July 26th at 1pm.

Finally, Daily lunch specials include a glass of house wine. On Mondays, enjoy 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. In addition, corkage fees are waved. Check the website for more details.

Grappino

4-course Chef's Dinner with wine pairing Friday, July 11th at 6:30. In addition, on Thursday's diners get 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. For more specials, check their website.

Ocean Prime

If you like Champagne, this Naples 5th Avenue restaurant is offering Veuve Clicquot half-off on Sundays as part of a Sushi and Champagne special. The offer is good in the bar and lounge only. More info here.

Barbatella

Naples, half-off wine bottles costing $100 or less on Wednesday. More dining and entertainment specials check the website.

Del Mar Naples