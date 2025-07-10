ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Meet Sunny's July Pet Of The Month

Get ready to have your heart melted. Meet the Sunny 106.3 July Pet Of The Month. Her name is Sage and we need your help finding her a forever home…

Gina Birch
Dog on a womans lap, ears flopped out and legs too the Sunny 1063 July Pet of the month
Gina Birch

Get ready to have your heart melted. Meet the Sunny 106.3 July Pet Of The Month. Her name is Sage and we need your help finding her a forever home in Southwest Florida.

Gulf Coast Human Society Executive Director Darcy Andrade brought Sage into the studio this morning for some photos and this cute video. Click here to view it and please share this post so we can find Sage a forever home. She will make someone a great pet.

About The July Pet Of The Month

Sage is a 6-month-old female beagle with a happy-go-lucky spirit and a heart full of adventure. That is what her bio from the Humane Society reads and everyone who met her this morning was in agreement with the description.

A side view of a beagle with a leash on Sunny's July pet of the monthGulf Coast Humane Society

She is good with other dogs and cats. As with many beagles she is curious and sticks her curious nose into everything while wagging that tail. She is about 20 pounds and may gain another 10. Because she is a puppy, she is not quite house, or crate trained.

Sage was actually purchased from a pet store and just recently surrendered by her owner. She is in great health and just got spade, so beginning today, Sage is officially ready for adoption.

Photos Of The July Pet Of The Month

A Beagle dog looking up at a personPhoto: Gina Birch

Sage loves to be loved on. She is very affectionate.

close up of a beagles facePhoto: Gina Birch

Look at that face. Sage is currently at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers.

A beagle dog sitting on the floor witha woman's arms around herPhoto: Gina Birch

Executive Director Darcy Andrade gushes over what a great dog Sage is.

Side vive of a Beagle on a leashPhoto: Gina Birch

Sage does well on a leash for a puppy. Also, in the car.

Please adopt don't shop.

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
