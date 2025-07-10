ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Gina Birch
Three ice cream cones, one chocolate, one vanilla and one strawberry for local weekend events
Things might feel a little slower now that 4th of July festivities are behind us. However, there is still plenty to do in Fort Myers and Naples. Here are the top 5 local weekend events to put on your calendar for family fun. You'll find festivals, theater and music, sports and more.

Local Weekend Events

Mango Mania

It's time for the annual Mango Mania celebration on Pine Island. Get ready to celebrate all things mango. Taste mango inspired foods and drinks, enjoy mango food contests, get tips on growing and cooking with mango and lots more. Take note that this year, the fun takes place in a new location, the Winn Dixie Plaza on Stringfellow Rd. Saturday, 9-5 free More info here.

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social Family Day

Who doesn't like a good old fashioned ice cream social? It's happening Saturday at Collier Museum at Government Center in Naples. Enjoy music and games too. 11:00am to 2pm. Free. More info here

More Local Weekend Events

FC Naples

If you have not attended an FC Naples soccer game in Naples yet, this might be the time to do so. The professional team takes on Westchester, South Carolina Saturday at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Saturday, 8pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here

Annie Opens

It's a classic musical and it is coming to Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. The show is Annie and it opens Friday night. The show runs through August 9th. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Hair Opens

The legendary musical Hair: The American Tribal Love Rock Musical opens Friday night at Arts Bonita. The show continues through July 20th. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

**If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

EventsFort MyersNaplesSoccerweekend
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
