Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan Appears in Bruce Springsteen Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere will feature some additional rock star power via Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan. The powerhouse singer revealed he's in the highly anticipated film via Instagram . The role he plays is currently unknown. Buchanan said in a statement, "I have some scenes in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' out Oct 24th. It was a huge honor to be cast in this film. Working with [director] Scott Cooper was a masterclass creative vision experience, and Jeremy Allen White is an absolutely incredible talent."

The trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere was released in June. In the trailer, we get to hear Jeremy Allen White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Jeremy Strong as longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."



The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.