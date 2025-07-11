ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan Appears in Bruce Springsteen Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere will feature some additional rock star power via Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan. The powerhouse singer revealed he’s in the highly anticipated…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jay Buchanan of RIval Sons performs onstage during the The World's Big Sleep Out at Times Square on December 07, 2019 in New York City.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The World's Big Sleep Out

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere will feature some additional rock star power via Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan.

The powerhouse singer revealed he's in the highly anticipated film via Instagram. The role he plays is currently unknown.

Buchanan said in a statement, "I have some scenes in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' out Oct 24th. It was a huge honor to be cast in this film. Working with [director] Scott Cooper was a masterclass creative vision experience, and Jeremy Allen White is an absolutely incredible talent."

Trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere

The trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere was released in June. In the trailer, we get to hear Jeremy Allen White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Jeremy Strong as longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."

"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."

The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.


Bruce SpringsteenJay BuchananRival Sons
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
General view of the crowd and stage during the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, July 13th 1985.
MusicLive Aid: 10 Must-Watch PerformancesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Collage of photos featuring Steven Tyler, Beyonce, The Beatles, Johnny Cash and Prince.
MusicBeatles Cover Songs: Top 20 RankedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
American Rock singer Steve Perry, of the group Journey, performs onstage at Nassau Coliseum (later known as Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum), Uniondale, New York, August 16, 1980.
MusicSongs of Journey: How Steve Perry’s Voice Made Classic Hits DistinctiveKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub