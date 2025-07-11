ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lee County Sheriff's Office Gives Out Free Child Fingerprinting Kits To Help Keep Kids Safe

At Valerie’s House in Fort Myers, deputies set up stations on Tuesday morning to give parents free fingerprinting kits. The move comes as part of their push to boost child…

Rebecca Allen
Close-up of fingerprints on a fingerprint card, forensic examination, registration of criminals
At Valerie's House in Fort Myers, deputies set up stations on Tuesday morning to give parents free fingerprinting kits. The move comes as part of their push to boost child safety during summer camps.

Recent floods struck Texas with brutal force, claiming 100 lives. Among the lost were 28 kids. These kits offer a vital way to track children's identities when disaster hits.

"I actually sent my kid to sleepaway camp, where she was gone for a week, and I can't imagine having something like that happen, and you know, just the tragedy of all of it, and then, you know, just that extra step to be able to, if something were to happen, there's an extra way to be able to identify," said Heather Mammen, a parent, per WINK News.

Officers stressed the need for parents to keep these documents safe at home. They made it clear that no prints are stored in police files.

