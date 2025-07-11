Listen To Win: TOTO, Men at Work & Christopher Cross

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Saturday, July 19th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! Material Terms: How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 7/14/25-7/18/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $62
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
Diana BeasleyEditor
