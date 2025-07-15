The 2025 Florida Python Challenge is underway. In honor of an annual event here are 5 creepy Florida python hunting videos from the Everglades. Hunters come from around the world to join locals in finding the snakes and removing the from the river of grass.

The snakes are invasive and are harmful to the delicate eco system of the Florida Everglades. This one-of-a-kind hunting challenge runs through July 20th. Thousands of dollars in prize money are up for grabs.

For TikTok Tuesday I thought it would be fun to share a few videos from the snake hunters. One even has some good tips if you want to join challenged this year. I suppose the info is good anytime you come across one of these massive snakes.

All of these videos were taken from my social media. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Simply scroll down and enjoy a break from reality.

Florida Python Hunting Videos

Python Huntress

Before you think this is a guy's sport, check out my friend Amy. I've been at several events with her and she almost always has a snake in her bag. In addition, she will lead you on a python hunt if you want to try it. I keep saying I'm going but have not pulled the trigger. In this video, she gives some great tips for novice hunters.

Giant Python

These are the videos that get the internet blowing up. No this is not artificial intelligence, it's a real snake and it's really big. I can't imagine how hard it was, first to catch and then next to haul that big body out of the swamp.

Male-vs-Female Python

This is quite interesting. I never contemplated the gender differences of pythons until now. The girls rule, if this video is typical. Turn up the volume for more info on this threesome.

More Florida Python Hunting Videos

Fast As Lightening

This guy is a pro. The snake didn't know what hit him. Now, I have a question after listening to this audio. Are they really going to eat the snake? Does python taste like chicken?

Snake In A Boat