5 Creepy Florida Python Hunting Videos

The 2025 Florida Python Challenge is underway. In honor of an annual event here are 5 creepy Florida python hunting videos from the Everglades. Hunters come from around the world…

Gina Birch
Python in the water his head just above the surface
Getty Images

The 2025 Florida Python Challenge is underway. In honor of an annual event here are 5 creepy Florida python hunting videos from the Everglades. Hunters come from around the world to join locals in finding the snakes and removing the from the river of grass.

The snakes are invasive and are harmful to the delicate eco system of the Florida Everglades. This one-of-a-kind hunting challenge runs through July 20th. Thousands of dollars in prize money are up for grabs.

For TikTok Tuesday I thought it would be fun to share a few videos from the snake hunters. One even has some good tips if you want to join challenged this year. I suppose the info is good anytime you come across one of these massive snakes.

All of these videos were taken from my social media. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Simply scroll down and enjoy a break from reality.

Florida Python Hunting Videos

Python Huntress

Before you think this is a guy's sport, check out my friend Amy. I've been at several events with her and she almost always has a snake in her bag. In addition, she will lead you on a python hunt if you want to try it. I keep saying I'm going but have not pulled the trigger. In this video, she gives some great tips for novice hunters.

Loading TikTok...

Giant Python

These are the videos that get the internet blowing up. No this is not artificial intelligence, it's a real snake and it's really big. I can't imagine how hard it was, first to catch and then next to haul that big body out of the swamp.

Loading TikTok...

Male-vs-Female Python

This is quite interesting. I never contemplated the gender differences of pythons until now. The girls rule, if this video is typical. Turn up the volume for more info on this threesome.

Loading TikTok...

More Florida Python Hunting Videos

Fast As Lightening

This guy is a pro. The snake didn't know what hit him. Now, I have a question after listening to this audio. Are they really going to eat the snake? Does python taste like chicken?

Loading TikTok...

Snake In A Boat

Look at how big this snake is. And the hunters are stuck in a small boat with it. No thank you. After catching the snakes, all python hunters in the Florida challenge have guidelines for their humane elimination.

Loading TikTok...
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
