Lee County Set To Host 80th Anniversary WWII Victory Celebration on Aug. 10

Fort Myers will celebrate the 80th anniversary since World War II ended with a special gathering at The Club at Pelican Preserve. The Spirit of '45 event brings together veterans and their families on Aug. 10.

"While I had announced, in 2023, that it was my last year of holding this event, I feel that I have to bring it back for the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII," said Eryka Aptaker, event organizer for 14 years, according to News-Press.

Starting at 4:15 p.m., guests will share a meal before moving into an evening filled with tributes to those who served. The main ceremony runs until 7:15 p.m., packed with meaningful moments and stirring music.

Military customs take center stage throughout the night. Soldiers will fold the flag with precision, place a wreath to honor the fallen, and set up a special table for those missing in action. The mournful sounds of bagpipes will fill the air during "Amazing Grace."

Congress picked the second Sunday in August as National Spirit of '45 Day. Lee County's tribute stands as part of this coast-to-coast remembrance.