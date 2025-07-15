Lee Health Teams up With County To Roll Out Home Recovery Program

A new medical support system has started at Cape Coral Hospital, bringing care straight to patients' doors. The joint effort between Lee Health and county safety teams aims to cut down on hospital returns.

Medical staff will check on patients at their homes soon after they leave the hospital. "We are excited about working closely with our Lee County Public Safety partners to help our patients recover safely in the comfort of their homes following hospitalization," said Larry Antonucci per NewsBreak.

The visiting staff makes sure pills are taken right, sets up doctor visits, and finds local doctors for ongoing care. They work as a bridge between the hospital and other medical staff to track how patients are doing.

A referral is required for the service. Before leaving Cape Coral Hospital, the staff talk with those who might benefit from home visits.