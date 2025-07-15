Lee Schools Make Strides: 14 ‘A’ Schools and No Failing Marks

Lee County schools kept their B rating in 2024-2025. Students at 14 schools earned top marks, while 27 schools got B grades. Among Florida's largest districts, Lee ranks ninth out of 10.

Amanecer, Edgewood, J. Colin English, and Lemuel Teal Middle now stand at C level, moving up from a D rating and removing them from the state improvement watch. Tortuga Preserve dropped to D status, putting it under state supervision.

"We are just getting started," said Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin, per WGCU. "Our goal is to be the No. 1 district in the State of Florida."

Pine Island shot up to an A from its C spot. Four more schools — Gulf, North Fort Myers High, Tanglewood, and Three Oaks Middle — pushed past their B grades to reach A status.

North Fort Myers High School Principal Debbie Diggs said, "These numbers represent proficiency and growth in English and math, proficiency in biology and U.S. history, college and career acceleration, and graduation rates," according to Cape Coral Breeze.

The district cut office spending by 5%, sending more help straight to classrooms. Changes in school management, teacher incentives, and programs like Safe Start are being used to reduce late arrivals and give students more learning time.

At Gulf Elementary, Principal Jessica Duncan points to team effort and student drive. Their Walk to Read program and extra help after school pushed reading scores way up.