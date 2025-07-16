If you are wondering what to do and where to go as the work week wraps up, here are 5 ways to enjoy the weekend in SWFL. There is something fun for almost everyone.

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

This event takes place the third Friday of every month. Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with music. You'll find musicians and bands everywhere. Don't forget to check out the galleries, bars and restaurants on the side streets too. Friday 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Gulf Coast Surf & Beach Festival

This event is on Fort Myers Beach. It is hosted by Surfers for Autism. The nonprofit uses surfing to help children and young adults with autism and developmental delays. Lunch is included. Saturday from 8am to 4pm at Crescent Beach Family Park. Free, however, registration is required. More info here.

More Ways To Enjoy The Weekend In SWFL

Community Heroes Night

First responders, teachers, and their families are the guests of honor at this Babcock Ranch event on Saturday. Enjoy music, games, prizes, food and kids' activities. Babcock Ranch Fieldhouse. Free. 5pm to 9pm. More info here.

Mighty Mussels

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are home this weekend and playing the Daytona Tortugas. Friday night is shark week theme. In addition, fireworks are planned for after the game. Then on Saturday, get a free bobblehead and well-behaved dogs are welcomed for Bark in the Park. Finally, kids get in for free on Sunday. Also, they can run the bases and burn off some energy. More info here.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

This is billed as the largest interactive comedy true crime murder mystery dinner show in all of North America. It takes place Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers. Tickets for the dinner show begin at $56.99. More info here.

Get out. Support local businesses. Have fun this weekend.