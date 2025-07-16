ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Ways To Enjoy The Weekend In SWFL

Gina Birch
man walking into the water at the beach with a surf board one of the ways to Enjoy The Weekend In SWFL
Getty Images

If you are wondering what to do and where to go as the work week wraps up, here are 5 ways to enjoy the weekend in SWFL. There is something fun for almost everyone.

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

This event takes place the third Friday of every month. Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with music. You'll find musicians and bands everywhere. Don't forget to check out the galleries, bars and restaurants on the side streets too. Friday 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Gulf Coast Surf & Beach Festival

This event is on Fort Myers Beach. It is hosted by Surfers for Autism. The nonprofit uses surfing to help children and young adults with autism and developmental delays. Lunch is included. Saturday from 8am to 4pm at Crescent Beach Family Park. Free, however, registration is required. More info here.

More Ways To Enjoy The Weekend In SWFL

Community Heroes Night

First responders, teachers, and their families are the guests of honor at this Babcock Ranch event on Saturday. Enjoy music, games, prizes, food and kids' activities. Babcock Ranch Fieldhouse. Free. 5pm to 9pm. More info here.

Mighty Mussels

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are home this weekend and playing the Daytona Tortugas. Friday night is shark week theme. In addition, fireworks are planned for after the game. Then on Saturday, get a free bobblehead and well-behaved dogs are welcomed for Bark in the Park. Finally, kids get in for free on Sunday. Also, they can run the bases and burn off some energy. More info here.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

This is billed as the largest interactive comedy true crime murder mystery dinner show in all of North America. It takes place Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers. Tickets for the dinner show begin at $56.99. More info here.

Get out. Support local businesses. Have fun this weekend.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
