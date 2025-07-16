Sizzle Dining Stretches to Four Weeks: Get Great Deals at 114 Local Restaurants This Fall

This September brings an extended run of Southwest Florida's Sizzle Dining, now spanning four full weeks. From Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, diners can sample special menus at 114 locations across Collier and Lee counties.

"We are four weeks long — Sept. 3 through [Sept.] 30. Last year, we had 114 restaurants on board — and that was a lot — so, now you have an extra week to be able to go out and try some places where you've never been," said Guy Clarke, who started the local restaurant promotion, according to WINK News.